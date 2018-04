Tipperary are through to the Munster Minor Football semi-finals.

The Premier earned their place in the last four with a 2-11 to 2-6 win over Waterford last night.

County Board PRO Joe Bracken was at the game in Leamybrien

Tipp will have home advantage for the semi-final against Clare – the game will be played in Semple Stadium on Tuesday, May 8th.