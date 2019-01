Tipperary Senior Footballers have the ground work done ahead of their first National League outing later this month.

There’s a busy schedule ahead for Liam Kearns charges with the League getting underway on January 27th.

Speaking on last nights Extra Time here on Tipp FM captain Conor Sweeney said much of the hard work has been done on the training grounds.

Tipp begin their League campaign away to Meath before home ties against Fermanagh and Donegal.