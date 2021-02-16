Tipp Bloody Sunday Commemorations to continue this year

The Chair of the Tipperary GAA Bloody Sunday Commemorations Committee says they remain committed to completing all graveside events in memory of those involved in events 100 years ago.

The pandemic has caused delays with many of their plans to mark the centenary last year, but Séamus McCarthy says they will continue to honour their memories across the county later this year.

Tipp footballer Michael Hogan was among the 14 people killed by British Forces in Croke Park on November 21st, 1920.

Séamus says they intend to complete the graveside orations across Tipperary.

“We still have plenty to do. We’re going to have Loughmore – Castleiney obviously. We’re going to have two people in Glasnevin, Clonmel, Ballylooby – Castlegrace, Ballingarry where James Teehan is and Templederry. And Bansha where Tommy Ryan – the secretary of the South Board who issued the challenge – is buried.”

“So we have plenty when the time comes and I’m sure all the clubs will embrace that as well.”