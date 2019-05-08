Tipp aiming to reach Phase 2 of Minor Championship

Tipp and Clare renew rivalries this evening in the Munster Minor Football Championship.

At stake in the Phase 1 final is a place in the round robin series with Cork and Kerry as well as the Darrel Darcy Cup.

The Banner emerged victorious when the sides met earlier in the competition.

Clare manager Dermot Coughlan says that was a very tactical game but expects a different approach from Tipp this evening.

Throw-in this evening is at 7 o’clock at the Gaelic Grounds – the game will be live here on Tipp FM.

Last night, Kerry defeated Cork by 3-19 to 1-9 at Páirc Uí Rinn in the opening game of Phase 2.