Despite being relegated Tipperary footballers will have learned a lot from this years League campaign.

That’s the view of Premier captain Conor Sweeney as the team prepare for their Munster Championship opener against Limerick on May 11th.

Whoever emerges victorious from the Semple Stadium ¼ final will go up against Cork in the last four.

Ballyporeen clubman Sweeney is hopeful they will have learned a lot from the League.