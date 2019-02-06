Sweeney: Injuries no excuse for Tipp footballers

Tipp football captain Conor Sweeney says they can’t use their injury crisis as an excuse for their results.

Following a defeat to Meath in their opening game of the National League the Premier battled to a draw at home to Fermanagh last weekend.

Tipp are without a host of players due to injury – however Conor Sweeney says they are where they are.

Donegal – who are unbeaten in the League campaign so far – provide the opposition in Round 3 on Sunday afternoon.

The game in Semple Stadium will be broadcast live here on Tipp FM in association with Kevin O’Leary Opel, Clonmel.