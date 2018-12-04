South senior football final still up in the air

It’s still not known if the South Senior Football Final will be played.

The game was due to take place on Sunday, however, Clonmel Commercials say they’d made it clear well in advance they couldn’t field a team.

Despite that, the fixture was re-sent from the South Board via e-mail to the clubs on Friday, and with no response from Commercials after that point it was thought the game would go ahead.

Ardfinnan lined out, but Clonmel Commercials and their supporters didn’t show up.

The South Board were due to meet last night to discuss the situation.

However Chair of the Division Hugo Browne says that couldn’t happen.