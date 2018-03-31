Several player changes to Tipp football side for Down trip

Tipp Senior Football manager Liam Kearns has introduced a number of players for their clash with Down as his side concludes their successful league campaign.

They head north to Newry for the Division 2 Round 6 fixture which must be played as Down are fighting to avoid relegation.

It will be another opportunity for newer squad members to impress ahead of the championship and Liam Kearns says they need to keep bringing players on…

Tipp FM s live updates of this Saturdays Allianz Football league Tipperary versus Down comes in association with Munster Van Center Cahir.

The football team in full:

1. Ciarán Kenrick – Moyle Rovers

2. Colm O’Shaughnessy – Ardfinnan

3. Paddy Codd – Killenaule

4. Emmet Moloney – Drom & Inch

5. Kevin Fahey – Clonmel Commercials

6. Robbie Kiely (Capt.) – Carbery Rangers

7. Jimmy Feehan – Killenaule

8. Jack Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials

9. Steven O’Brien – Ballina

10. Jason Lonergan – Clonmel Commercials

11. Kevin O’Halloran – Portroe

12. Brian Fox – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

13. Conor Sweeney – Ballyporeen

14. Michael Quinlivan – Clonmel Commercials

15. Liam Boland – Moyle Rovers

Subs.

16. Michael O’Reilly – Clonmel Commercials

17. Liam McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

18. George Hannigan – Shannon Rovers

19. Luke Boland – Moyle Rovers

20. Josh Keane – Golden-Kilfeacle

21. Seán Carey – Moyle Rovers

22. Liam Treacy – Loughmore-Castleiney

23. Ian Fahey – Clonmel Commercials

24. Liam Ryan – Clonmel Commercials

25. Stephen Murray – Burgess

26. Dave McGrath – Moyle Rovers