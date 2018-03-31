Several player changes to Tipp football side for Down trip

Tipp Senior Football manager Liam Kearns has introduced a number of players for their clash with Down as his side concludes their successful league campaign.
They head north to Newry for the Division 2 Round 6 fixture which must be played as Down are fighting to avoid relegation.
It will be another opportunity for newer squad members to impress ahead of the championship and Liam Kearns says they need to keep bringing players on…
Tipp FM s live updates of this Saturdays Allianz Football league Tipperary versus Down comes in association with Munster Van Center Cahir.
The football team in full:
1. Ciarán Kenrick – Moyle Rovers
2. Colm O’Shaughnessy – Ardfinnan
3. Paddy Codd – Killenaule
4. Emmet Moloney – Drom & Inch
5. Kevin Fahey – Clonmel Commercials
6. Robbie Kiely (Capt.) – Carbery Rangers
7. Jimmy Feehan – Killenaule
8. Jack Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials
9. Steven O’Brien – Ballina
10. Jason Lonergan – Clonmel Commercials
11. Kevin O’Halloran – Portroe
12. Brian Fox – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
13. Conor Sweeney – Ballyporeen
14. Michael Quinlivan – Clonmel Commercials
15. Liam Boland – Moyle Rovers
Subs.
16. Michael O’Reilly – Clonmel Commercials
17. Liam McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
18. George Hannigan – Shannon Rovers
19. Luke Boland – Moyle Rovers
20. Josh Keane – Golden-Kilfeacle
21. Seán Carey – Moyle Rovers
22. Liam Treacy – Loughmore-Castleiney
23. Ian Fahey – Clonmel Commercials
24. Liam Ryan – Clonmel Commercials
25. Stephen Murray – Burgess
26. Dave McGrath – Moyle Rovers