Relegation for Tipp following Clare defeat

Tipperary footballers are facing into life in the 3rd division of the National League next season.

A late Keenan Sexton goal edged clear Clare clear in injury time at Semple Stadium yesterday afternoon.

That result coupled with Corks win over Armagh means Tipp are relegated.

The Premier led 1-13 to 1-8 at the break with Conor Sweeney scoring the goal but Clare improved after the restart and pushed on late in the second half to run out 3-15 to 1-19 winners.

After the game Liam Kearns told Tipp FM Sport’s Stephen Gleeson that they were disappointed with how both the league campaign and the game panned out.