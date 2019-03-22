Quinlivan’s return to fitness a boost for Tipp

Having Michael Quinlivan back will tip the scales slightly in the Premier’s favour on Sunday.

That’s the view of Tipp FM football analyst Conor O’Dwyer, who says that Tipp and Clare have been very evenly matched over recent years.

The Premier must win – and hope Cork lose – for them to retain their place in Division 2 of the National Football League next season.

Quinlivan played against Kildare last weekend, and Conor O’Dwyer says that game will hopefully stand to him.

Throw in at Semple Stadium on Sunday is at 2pm, and we’ll have full live commentary on Tipp FM, in association with Kevin O’ Leary Opel, Clonmel.