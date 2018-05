Liam Kearns says the focus now for his players is on recovery with just days to go before their Munster Senior Football Semi Final.

The Tipperary manager launched a blistering attack on the CCC/Munster Council after victory over Waterford, given the team is back out again next Saturday evening against Cork.

Kearns says it’s unacceptable and gives clear advantage to the Rebels who’ve had a fortnight’s rest as well as extended time with their players.