Moyle Rovers are looking forward to their Munster Club Football Quarter final this weekend.

They face Kerry’s Dr. Crokes, who completed the three-in-a-row in Kerry last Sunday.

The Tipp side have home advantage, with Crokes to travel to Ardfinnan for the game, where throw in is at 1:30pm.

Former Tipp U21 manager Tommy Toomey says it’ll be a tough task for the Rovers…