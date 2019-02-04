Premier footballers draw with Fermanagh

Tipperary senior footballers will be disappointed not to have come away with the win at Semple Stadium yesterday.

The premier drew with Fermanagh in a game that was slow to get off the blocks.

Tipp were leading going in to the break, holding a two point advantage over the Lake County, 1-01 to 2 points.

The final moments of the second half proved to be dramatic with both sides battling for the lead.

A Brian Fox goal was countered by a Fermanagh penalty moments later, leaving Liam McGrath to draw Tipp level with the last kick of the game from a free with the match finishing 2-05 a piece.

After the match, Tipp football captain Conor Sweeney told Tipp FM sport it felt like a bit of a loss.