Premier footballers determined to finish League campaign with a win

Tipperary have a straightforward task on Sunday when they line out in the National Football League against Leitrim.

Following their victory over Offaly last weekend a win or draw in their final game of the League would see them retain their Division 3 status.

Tipp captain Conor Sweeney says they’ll be travelling to Leitrim looking for the win.

“If we win the game we finish with 7 points which isn’t a bad return from where we saw ourselves a few weeks ago.”

“We haven’t really been thinking about the Leitrim game because with the current situation you really just take it game by game because you never actually know how many games you’re going to get.”

“We should be going up to Leitrim with the intention of winning the match and that’s what we aim to do. We’ll prepare as best we can this week and hopefully get the job done this weekend.”