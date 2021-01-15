Premier with 4 Football All Star nominations

After their Munster triumph last year, four Tipperary footballers have been nominated for PWC All Star awards for the 2020 season.

Half-backs Kevin Fahey and Bill Maher, midfielder Colin O’Riordan and sharp-shooting captain Conor Sweeney are in the running for the awards, which are likely to be presented late next month.

45 players are nominated for the All Stars, including 13 from All-Ireland champions Dublin, 12 for Mayo and seven for Ulster champions Cavan.

Michael Quinlivan is the last Tipp man to win an All Star football award, for his performances in 2016.

Those nominated for the All Star Footballer of the Year are Dublin duo Brian Fenton and Ciarán Kilkenny, as well as Mayo’s Cillian O’Connor.