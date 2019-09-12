Power tipped to succeed Kearns as Tipp football boss

The Tipperary County Board is reportedly set to announce David Power as manager of the Premier’s senior footballers.

The Kilsheelan man led Tipp to the 2011 Minor All Ireland title.

The Irish Independent todays says he is set to succeed Liam Kearns who stepped down following Tipp’s loss to Down in the qualifiers earlier this summer.

Since his spell as Minor manager Power managed the Wexford seniors in 2015 and ’16.

Former Waterford and Sligo boss Niall Carew was also said to be in the running for the Tipp post.