Power: Tipp need to drive on from provincial success

Tipperary need to push on from their Munster Senior Football Championship win according to manager David Power.

While the celebrations are still continuing following Sundays defeat of Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh to bridge an 85 year gap the Kilsheelan native says the team has the talent and ability to go even further.

Tipp will face Mayo in the All Ireland semi-final on Sunday week in Croke Park.

David Power says the current crop of players have huge potential.

“Look winning the Munster final is great but we need to drive on now because this group of players – they can achieve things.”

“I’ve always believed in Tipp football and that’s the way I was nine years ago. We’re very fortunate to have some very serious players.”