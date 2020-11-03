Power: Tipp go into Limerick game in confident mood

Tipperary manager David Power says his side are well aware of the challenge they face next weekend in the Munster Senior Football semi-final.

The Premier County go into the game against Limerick with memories of their shock defeat to the Treaty County at the quarter-final stages last year.

However speaking on last night’s Extra Time David Power hoped that Tipp’s wins in the two recent League games along with beating Clare in the Munster championship last weekend will stand to them.

“If we do perform we’ve got a great chance of beating Limerick down in Limerick.”

“It’s not going to be easy – they’ve won the McGrath Cup and they won Division 4.”

“It’s going to be tough but I know if we perform – and that’s what its about, it comes down to us performing. But the confidence is building – we’re after winning three tight games and I’m hoping that’s going to stand to us next Saturday.”