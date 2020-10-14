Power says Tipp players are looking forward to Offaly game

Tipperary senior footballers make a welcome return to action in the National League this weekend.

David Power’s charges go up against Offaly in Thurles on Sunday and then Leitrim the following weekend.

However the main focus will be on the Munster quarter-final against Clare on November 1st.

Power says they’re happy to be back training albeit with a lot of changes due to the pandemic.

“There’s a lost more work involved in terms of going to training – we’re actually using the four dressing rooms in Dr Morris Park.”

“So it’s all very different but we’re trying to keep it safe for the players.”

“The players are really looking forward to it as well because it was a tough time during lockdown and I think everyone really appreciated being involved in playing sport so hopefully we can get the ball rolling now next Sunday.”