Power says you can never write off Loughmore Castleiney

County Senior Football manager David Power reckons Loughmore Castleiney are a force to be reckoned with in this years club championship.

The Mid-Tipp side take on Moyle Rovers in the second of the semi-finals this weekend.

Clonmel Commercials await the winners in the county final as they saw off the challenge of Kilsheelan – Kilcash last weekend.

Speaking to Tipp FM David Power says being a dual-club seems to boost Loughmore Castleiney.

“You can never write off Loughmore – they’re an incredible club.”

“When hurling is going well then football is going well and they’re going to be a very tough team to beat and I think Moyle Rovers will have a lot to do to beat them because they have so much confidence from both because they’re winning the whole time.”

Throw-in is at 4.30 in Boherlahan on Saturday evening and Tipp FM will have live updates in association with Lyons Takeaway, Clonmel.