Power: Future of Tipp football lies with Under 14s

‘Recruitment is the key to the future of Tipperary’s football success’ according to David Power.

The Kilsheelan-Kilcash clubman believes player development and recruiting must begin at the Under-14 age grade in the county.

The Tipperary senior manager began his coaching journey with development squads over a decade ago.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Power believes top coaches need to be involved with these squads.

“We have to start getting our best coaches back at Under 14. We have to start recruiting our best players at Under 14.”

“We could go on about sub-committees and groups and everything but it’s about rolling up the sleeves and getting back to getting hard work done.”

“When I got back involved with development squads it was pure hard work – it was going around to club matches, looking at players, ringing them to see would they get involved and getting them to enjoy it.”