Power: Clare’s Division 2 experience will stand to them

Tipperary football manager David Power is gearing his side up for a huge game this weekend.

The premier are up against Clare in the Munster football quarter-final on Sunday.

Tipp will have home advantage in Thurles for the 1 o’clock throw-in.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Power believes Clare’s division two experience will make for a tough outing.

“I suppose the big thing they’re going to have over us is they’re after playing Division 2 – and to be fair they’ve been in Division 2 for the last three or four years – so they’ll be after having good strong games.”

“For us we’re at home and we’ve been playing well in Thurles this year. The two games we’ve played there this year we’ve really played well.”

“So it’s important that we get a result – get a performance.”