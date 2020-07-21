Power: Cashless ticketing the way forward

Tipperary Senior Football manager David Power says GAA fans will have to get used to the new ticketing system.

It follows the opening weekend of the club championship in the Premier County with no cash being taken at the turnstiles as part of the GAA’s efforts to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking to Tipp FM David also said the idea of alternating between football and hurling was a fair way of doing things.

“I think it’s a good idea, I think it’s very fair.”

“I know that the ticketing system this weekend there was massive work trying to get that right as well and I think they’re doing a good job.”

“And I think that ticketing system going forward is going to be the future, this cashless system, because everyone is on their phone now with their bank so I think that’s going to be the way forward, I think it’s a good thing.”