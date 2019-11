Tipp Senior Football manager David Power says he accepts that his hurling counterpart will always have first choice when it comes to players.

However the Kilsheelan native – who led the Premier to a Minor All Ireland title in 2011 – says there are more than enough players to choose from.

The dual-player issue has been debated at length not just in Tipp but in many counties.

David Power says he’s still confident that Tipp footballers will acquit themselves well next season.