Play-off needed to decide Intermediate football ¼ finalists

Loughmore Castleiney beat Moycarkey Borris 1-14 to 0-4 last night in Group 2 of the County Intermediate Football Championship last night.

This means three teams finish on 4 points each in the Group – Loughmore Castleiney, Moyle Rovers and Moyne Templetuohy.

Two teams from this trio go forward to the county quarter finals. As this group had a walkover which affects the score difference of one of the teams involved, a three way playoff is now necessary.

These games will be drawn by the county CCC at its next meeting and played off over the coming few weeks.