Colin O’Riordan has again missed out on a place in the matchday squad for the Sydney Swans as they return to AFL action later this morning.

The Killea man has yet to feature this season for his club down under, and is in the final year of his current contract.

The Swans take on Essendon at 10.20am Irish time, and are looking to continue their excellent early season form with a fourth consecutive win.