O’Riordan: Passion wins out over statistics

Statistics and analysis mean nothing unless there’s a desire to win according to Tipp footballer Colin O’Riordan.

The Templemore native – who plays professional Aussie Rules football for the Sydney Swans – was given permission by his team to line out for Tipp in Sundays Munster Senior Football final against Cork.

Speaking on this weeks extended Extra Time here on Tipp FM Colin said while the game has evolved it still takes passion and a will to win.

“I think sometimes it just comes down to a desire to win the ball and win the game.”

“You can put all the stats in front of you but at the end of the day all it comes down to is desire and I think on the day we all had to collective desire that we wanted to win and wanted to succeed and we’re sick of being the runners up.”

“You can throw every stat in front of you but if you don’t have the desire or the ability or the will to win you’re not going to achieve anyway so I think that was the biggest thing for us as a group.”