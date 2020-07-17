Opening games in football championship set for this evening

Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill and Moycarkey Borris get Group 4 of the County Senior Football Championship underway this evening.

The Mid-Tipp side are newly promoted to the senior ranks.

Tipp FM analyst Tom McGrath says it remains to be seen what dual clubs will focus on this year given the Covid-19 enforced changes to the championship structures which will see them playing games six weeks on the bounce.

Throw-in is at 7.30 in Clonoulty

Tonight’s other game is in Cahir where Group 1 rivals Loughmore Castleiney and Ballyporeen lock horns.

Meanwhile, Tipp FM will be bringing you live updates from this weekend’s football games.

You can stay tuned this evening and throughout Saturday and Sunday as we’ll have reporters on the sidelines.