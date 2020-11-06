One change to Tipp starting 15 for Limerick game

Tipp manager David Power has named his side to take on Limerick in tomorrow’s Munster Senior Football semi-final.
The Kilsheelan man has made just one change from the side which started in their quarter-final victory over Clare last weekend.
Emmet Moloney of Drom & Inch maintains his place having been brought on as a sub last time out with Stephen O’Brien missing out through injury
Tipperary football analyst Conor O’Dwyer says the loss of O’Brien is significant.
“Yeah it’s considerable, even in the Offaly game when he went off after about 20 minutes it impacted us because he was absolutely flying that day.”
“But Liam Casey played well the last day and Colm Kennedy came in for his first Championship start with Tipp and acquitted himself well.”
“Even in Stephen O’Brien’s absence last week around the middle of the park we did well and were dominant in the air so hopefully they can carry that forward into the Limerick game.
Throw in at the Gaelic Grounds is at 1.15 on Saturday afternoon.
We’ll have live commentary on Tipp FM with thanks to Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Cahir.
The team is as follows;
1. Evan Comerford – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
2. Alan Campbell – Moyle Rovers
3. Jimmy Feehan – Killenaule
4. Colm O’Shaughnessy – Ardfinnan
5. Bill Maher – Kilsheelan-Kilcash
6. Kevin Fahey – Clonmel Commercials
7. Robbie Kiely – Barryroe
8. Conal Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials
9. Liam Casey – Cahir
10. Jack Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials
11. Michael Quinlivan – Clonmel Commercials
12. Emmet Moloney – Drom & Inch
13. Jason Lonergan – Clonmel Commercials
14. Conor Sweeney (Capt.) – Ballyporeen
15. Colman Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials
Subs.
16. Michael O’Reilly – Clonmel Commercials
17. Tadhg Fitzgerald – Moyle Rovers
18. Brian Fox – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill
19. Jack Harney – Moyle Rovers
20. Padraic Looram – Clonmel Commercials
21. Paudie Feehan – Killenaule
22. Riain Quigley – Moyle Rovers
23. Shane Foley – Moyle Rovers
24. Sean O’Connor – Clonmel Commercials
25. Kevin O’Halloran – Portroe
26. Liam Boland – Moyle Rovers