One change to Tipp starting 15 for Limerick game

Tipp manager David Power has named his side to take on Limerick in tomorrow’s Munster Senior Football semi-final.

The Kilsheelan man has made just one change from the side which started in their quarter-final victory over Clare last weekend.

Emmet Moloney of Drom & Inch maintains his place having been brought on as a sub last time out with Stephen O’Brien missing out through injury

Tipperary football analyst Conor O’Dwyer says the loss of O’Brien is significant.

“Yeah it’s considerable, even in the Offaly game when he went off after about 20 minutes it impacted us because he was absolutely flying that day.”

“But Liam Casey played well the last day and Colm Kennedy came in for his first Championship start with Tipp and acquitted himself well.”

“Even in Stephen O’Brien’s absence last week around the middle of the park we did well and were dominant in the air so hopefully they can carry that forward into the Limerick game.

Throw in at the Gaelic Grounds is at 1.15 on Saturday afternoon.

We’ll have live commentary on Tipp FM with thanks to Casey Tiles and Wooden Floors, Cahir.

The team is as follows;

1. Evan Comerford – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

2. Alan Campbell – Moyle Rovers

3. Jimmy Feehan – Killenaule

4. Colm O’Shaughnessy – Ardfinnan

5. Bill Maher – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

6. Kevin Fahey – Clonmel Commercials

7. Robbie Kiely – Barryroe

8. Conal Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials

9. Liam Casey – Cahir

10. Jack Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials

11. Michael Quinlivan – Clonmel Commercials

12. Emmet Moloney – Drom & Inch

13. Jason Lonergan – Clonmel Commercials

14. Conor Sweeney (Capt.) – Ballyporeen

15. Colman Kennedy – Clonmel Commercials

Subs.

16. Michael O’Reilly – Clonmel Commercials

17. Tadhg Fitzgerald – Moyle Rovers

18. Brian Fox – Éire Óg Annacarty-Donohill

19. Jack Harney – Moyle Rovers

20. Padraic Looram – Clonmel Commercials

21. Paudie Feehan – Killenaule

22. Riain Quigley – Moyle Rovers

23. Shane Foley – Moyle Rovers

24. Sean O’Connor – Clonmel Commercials

25. Kevin O’Halloran – Portroe

26. Liam Boland – Moyle Rovers