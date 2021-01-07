O’Dwyer calls for dedicated GDA for football in Tipp

More Games Development Administrators are needed in Tipperary.

That’s according to the new county football board chairman Conor O’Dwyer.

The role of a GDA involves engaging with schools to promote Gaelic Games and the organisation of Go Games leagues among other responsibilities.

There are currently four GDA’s in Tipperary.

However, speaking to Tipp FM, O’Dwyer said that number is too low and would also like to see a dedicated football GDA in the Premier County.

“First of all we need more help and I do think we need a football specific administrator and I think there’s a chance in the coming years that this will happen but maybe we need to bring that forward a little bit.”

“I think we need one if not two whose primary focus is football really to build on the good work being done by others in Games Development in the county.”