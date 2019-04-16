O’Doherty names unchanged side for Clare clash

The battle for places on the Tipp Minor Football team is said to be intense.

The Premier go up against Clare tomorrow evening on the back of a convincing win over Waterford first time out.

The Banner saw off the Limerick challenge in their opening game last week.

Tipp captain Kyle Shelly says there’s huge competition for a place on the starting 15.

Manager Matt O’Doherty has named the same starting 15 which lined out against the Deise last week.

Cusack Park is the venue for tomorrow evening’s game which throws-in at 6.45.

We’ll have regular updates from Ennis here on Tipp FM.

Meanwhile, Moycarkey Borris and Borrisokane meet this evening in the County Intermediate Football Championship.

Their Group 2 – Round 1 game throws in at 8 o’clock in Littleton.