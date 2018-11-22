No rest for Tipp footballers

Tipperary senior footballers are back in training and are focused on preparing well for the new season.

That’s according to Tipp midfielder Jack Kennedy who is part of the senior panel Liam Kearns announced this week.

Liam Kearns drafted in a raft of this year’s Under 20 side into the Senior set up including Conal Kennedy and Ben Hyland.

Tipperary won’t partake in the McGrath cup preseason tournament next year and so will begin their National League campaign on January 27th with an away game in Meath.

Clonmel Commercials and Tipp Senior star Jack Kennedy says the time between now and Christmas is important.