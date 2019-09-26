New Football Boss thrilled to land Top Tipperary job

Tipperary’s new Senior Football Manager says he has landed his “dream job”.

David Power’s position was ratified at the September meeting of the County Board for a two year term.

Charlie McGeever Michael McGeehin Paddy Christie Joe Hayes and Tommy Toomey complete his managment team.

Speaking to Tipp FM’s Ronan Quirke the Kilsheelan-Kilcash clubman who’s had great success at U21 and minor level says he always had his eye on the ultimate prize

And you can hear that interview in full on Tipp Today with Fran Curry this morning which is live from Carrick on Suir.