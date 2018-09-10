Munster Council to decide on format for minor football championship

Tipperary will be represented at the Munster Council meeting in Limerick tonight to decide the format for provincial Minor Football Championship for 2019.

One proposal is for a round robin system with the previous years finalists automatically through to the semi finals.

Another is that there is a round robin between Tipp, Clare, Limerick and Waterford with an open draw at the semi final stage where Cork and reigning All Ireland champions Kerry get involved.

Hugh Coughlan is Tipp football board secretary.