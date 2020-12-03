Munster celebrations on hold as Tipp focus on Mayo challenge

Tipp football coach Paddy Christie says winning a Munster final and reaching the All Ireland semi-finals was something he wasn’t expecting when he joined the set-up late in 2019.

The former Dublin senior star is working alongside Charlie McGeever in the Tipp backroom team.

Speaking to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson he said the mood in the camp is excellent following the win over Cork but that the focus now has to be on Sunday’s semi-final.

“The big challenge for us is to try and keep the vibe a little bit down at the moment so we can concentrate on Mayo and then when we come to Christmas people can have a proper look back and enjoy things.”

“But at the moment it would be disappointing if we didn’t carry on and at least put in a good performance against Mayo – obviously we’re aiming to try and win it – but we just have to be very careful about how we use that victory.

