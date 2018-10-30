Moyle Rovers see off Ardfinnan challenge

Moyle Rovers saw off the Ardfinnan challenge at Semple on Sunday to win the County Senior Football Championship.

Both teams had seen off stiff opposition in their semi finals, with Ardfinnan beating a hotly fancied Loughmore Castleiney side and Moyle Rovers putting an end to Clonmel Commercial’s quest for back to back titles.

In what was Ardfinnan’s first county final in 13 years, it seemed the championship experience of Rovers was too much for them to overcome, the match finishing 1-15 to 1-07.

Niall Fitzgerald is manager at Moyle Rovers, he told TippFM sport he was relieved…