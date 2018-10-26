Moyle Rovers manager not taking Ardfinnan challenge lightly

Moyle Rovers aren’t taking Ardfinnan’s challenge in this weekend’s County Senior Football final lightly.

The Rovers overcame last year’s county champions Clonmel Commercials in the semi final, while Ardfinnan beat Loughmore Castleiney.

Moyle Rovers manager Niall Fitzgerald says any team who’s beaten Loughmore Castleiney is a force to be reckoned with

The all south affair is pencilled in for Semple Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.

