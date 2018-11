Moyle Rovers know a tough task awaits them in this weekend’s Munster club championship.

They face Kerry champions Dr Crokes, who last Sunday won their 7th County title since 2010.

The South Tipp side meanwhile have come out on top in the County Senior Football Championship for the first time since 2009.

However, Moyle Rovers player Shane Foley says they’ve been testing their skills over the last few months outside the county…