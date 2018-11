Moyle Rovers are hoping to represent Tipperary as best they can in this weekend’s Munster club championship quarter final.

The face stiff opposition in Kerry’s Dr Crokes, who travel to Ardfinnan for the game.

The South Tipp side had a county title in their sights this year, while Crokes have often gone much further through Munster and the All Ireland club championships.

Moyle Rovers Chairman John Owens says he hopes the home game will benefit them…