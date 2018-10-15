Moyle Rovers and Ardfinnan to meet in County Senior Football final

After a dramatic last minute Sean Carey goal Moyle Rovers have booked their place in the county senior football final.

They overcame reigning champions Clonmel Commercials yesterday in Cahir by the smallest of margins.

It finished Moyle Rovers 2-7 to Commercial’s 11 points – a two point victory.

Moyle’s Peter Acheson has been travelling home from Dubai to play games – he says the victory was a sweet one…

They’ll meet Ardfinnan in the final – who came through their semi final as underdogs against Loughmore Castleiney by 9 points to 8.

John Evans’ men will be aiming to continue the resurgence of the senior football set up – having been close to relegation in recent years.

The county senior football final between Moyle Rovers and Ardfinnan will take place on Sunday the 28th of October.