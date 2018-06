Tipp senior football boss Liam Kearns should have no problem motivating his players ahead of this weekends All Ireland qualifier against Mayo.

That’s the view of Clonmel Commercials selector Martin Quinlivan who says the Premier County have no need to fear the Westerners.

Tipp had been hoping to be facing Kerry in a Munster final this weekend.

Martin says at the end of the day there’s little difference between Mayo and the men from the Kingdom.