There was heartbreak for Tipperary who went down to Cavan at Kingspan Breffni Park.

The single point loss for Tipp ended their hopes of promotion to Division 1. 17 points to 2 – 10 the final score with Cavan taking victory at the death.

The Premier played much of the second half with 14 men after midfielder Liam Casey was sent off on 41 minutes.

Tipp manager Liam Kearns says his side were left to rue missed chances.