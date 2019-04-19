Minor footballers looking forward to return to Sean Treacy Park

Tipperary’s Minor Footballers are looking forward to returning to Treacy Park in Tipp Town for their next Munster Championship outing.

Following their defeat to Clare in Ennis this week the Premier need to beat Limerick next Wednesday to progress to the final of Phase 1.

Tipp manager Matt O’Doherty says returning to Treacy Park – where they comprehensively beat Waterford in the opening game of the campaign – will be a boost.

Meanwhile, the North Tipp U21A Football final takes place this evening.

Inane Rovers face Borrisokane in Ballingarry at 7pm