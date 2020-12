Tipperary’s minor footballers will finally get their 2020 Munster campaign underway on Saturday.

They face Clare at Semple Stadium in the Munster quarter finals in a fixture which was already scheduled to take place in April and October this year.

The team is managed by JK Brackens clubman Johnny Nevin, and captained by Toby Lambe of Holycross/Ballycahill.

Throw in on Saturday is at 5pm, with the winners facing either Limerick or Waterford in the Munster semi-final.