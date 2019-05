Most pundits or fans didn’t expect Tipp Senior Footballers to be involved in the first round of qualifiers.

However their surprise defeat to Limerick in the Munster Championship has left Liam Kearns side depending on the qualifiers to progress in the All Ireland Championship

The Premier have been drawn away to Down on the weekend of June 8th – 9th.

Speaking on last nights Extra Time here on Tipp FM analyst Tom McGrath said the draw could have been worse.