McGeever says Kearn’s names strong 15 for Waterford clash

Former Tipperary Minor Football manager Charlie McGeever says there is some serious power named in the starting 15 set to line out against Waterford in the Munster Quarter Final this evening.

There’s championship starts for John Meagher and Liam McGrath for the game at Semple Stadium at 7

Speaking on Tipp FM’s Special Championship Preview programme last night – Clonmel Commercials Manager Charlie McGeever was impressed by Liam Kearn’s picks



Throw in at Semple is at 7 with live commentary on Tipp FM