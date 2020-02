Division 3 of the National Football League has been very competitive so far according to Tipp selector Charlie McGeever.

The Premier County suffered their first defeat of the campaign last weekend losing out to Derry.

This came on the back of a win and a draw in the first two games to leave Tipp on 3 points while Cork top the table on 6.

Charlie McGeever says there’s been very little between the sides in the Division.