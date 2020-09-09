Loughmore Castleiney continue quest for double

Having booked their place in the County Senior Hurling final last weekend Loughmore Castleiney turn their attention to football this weekend.

The Mid-Tipp side take on Moyle Rovers in the semi-final on Saturday.

Tipp FM analyst and Loughmore clubman Tom McGrath says players are enjoying the variety.

“It’s something different, it’s a break from the hurling and the lads want that.”

“It’s been working very well – not just this year – but has worked very well for years. But this year of course is a totally different year and there’s a lot of stuff.”

“Younger fellows back along in the football team would say they always got more satisfaction out of the football because there were smaller crowds there. It was more intimate the whole atmosphere.”

Throw-in is at 4.30 in Boherlahan on Saturday evening and Tipp FM will have live updates in association with Lyons Takeaway, Clonmel.