Local Football Fixtures

There are a number of intermediate games down for decision this evening in the Premier County.

First up are the South Tipp Intermediate football semi finals.

Fr Sheehys face Fethard in the Clonmel Sportsfield, while it’s a local derby as Clonmel Óg play Clonmel Commercials in Kilsheelan.

Both those games get underway at 7 o’ clock.

Then at 8pm, there’s one game in the Mid Tipp Intermediate football championship.

Moyne Templetuohy go up against Loughmore Castleiney in Templemore.

While the South Minor B football championship semi final also takes place this evening.

Kilsheelan Kilcash meet Ardfinnan Gaels in Ned Hall Park at 7.30.