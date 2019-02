There are games in West and North Tipperary this evening.

Kiladangan meet Borrisokane in the North Tipp U21A Football Semi Final in Puckane at 8 o’clock.

While Golden-Kilfeacle take on Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill in the West Tipp U21 B Football Group 1 Semi-Final in Golden at 8:15.